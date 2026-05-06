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Condos for monthly rent in in Huai Yai, Thailand

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93 properties total found
2 bedroom condo in Huai Yai, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Bedroom Sea View Condo for Rent – Chom Talay Resort, Na Jomtien Discover relaxed beachfron…
$1,850
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Platinum Suites in Thepprasit Pattaya This residence at Platinum…
$491
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Espana Condo Resort Pattaya For Rent – This beautifully designed 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo…
$462
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Lumpini Park Beach Jomtien – 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom co…
$694
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana 1 bedroom corner condo for Rent Jomtien This one-bedroom corner condominium…
$586
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Jomtien Pattaya at View Talay 2A This 1 bedroom condo at View Ta…
$767
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium Studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This studio unit is located on the 14th f…
$370
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Riviera Jomtien 2 Bedrooms for Rent – This fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo o…
$1,295
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bed Condo for Rent at Park Lane Condo and Resort in Jomtien This condo at Park Lane Condo …
$276
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Angket Condominium 1 Bedroom for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This unit is located on the 17th floor…
$1,017
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Rent at Jomtien Beach Mountain 6 in Pattaya This studio condo at Jomtien Be…
$337
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Condo for Rent – Copacabana Beach Jomtien Located only 50 meters from Jomtien Beach, this mo…
$709
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Copacabana Beach 1 Bedroom for Rent – This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in Copacabana Beach J…
$1,079
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This studio condominium is located on the 2…
$432
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1-Bedroom Condo for Rent – The Grand Jomtien Pattaya Beach This newly renovated corner unit …
$709
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Copacabana Beach Jomtien 1 Bedroom Condominium for Rent This high-rise condominium …
$925
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Grande Caribbean Condo 1 Bedroom for Rent – This fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo…
$586
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Platinum Suites in Thepprasit Pattaya This residence at Platinum…
$462
per month
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Grand Condotel Condominium 3 Bedroom for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This spacious unit for rent at…
$1,695
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bed Condo for Rent at Park Lane Condo and Resort in Jomtien This condo at Park Lane Condo …
$368
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio for Rent at Laguna Beach Resort 3 Pattaya in Jomtien This studio condo at Laguna Beac…
$337
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Laguna Beach Resort 2 in Pattaya This condominium at Laguna Beac…
$339
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Platinum Suites in Thepprasit Pattaya This residence at Platinum…
$555
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 BR Condo for Rent with Direct Pool Access at Dusit Grand Park 2 in Thepprasit area This we…
$555
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
1 Bed Condo for Rent at The Residence Jomtien Beach in Pattaya This condo at The Residence J…
$613
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Gallery Condo 1 Bedroom for Rent in Jomtien Pattaya This 1 bedroom unit at The Gallery C…
$524
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium Large Studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This large studio unit is located o…
$432
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Duplex Condo for Rent at The Win Condo Khao Talo East Pattaya This duplex unit is located at…
$1,850
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Rent in Jomtien Pattaya at View Talay 5D This studio condo at View Talay 5D…
$613
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Panora Pattaya in Pratumnak Experience elevated living at The Panora Pattaya, a premium …
$2,620
per month
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