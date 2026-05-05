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Business for Sale in Huai Yai, Thailand

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сommercial properties
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4 properties total found
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 12
4 Storey Commercial Building 7 Bedroom in Jomtien This 4 storey commercial building is locat…
$495,523
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Huai Yai, Thailand
Established business
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 13
This luxurious private resort in Pattaya offers an exceptional living experience with 10 lav…
$4,65M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Luxury Pool Villa Near the Beach for Sale on Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya (Only 100 meters from t…
$1,49M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
3-Storey Commercial Building for Sale – Prime Business Location on Thappraya Road, Pattaya U…
$263,247
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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