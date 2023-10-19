Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Commercial
  4. Bangkok
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Bangkok, Thailand

сommercial property
7
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Bangkok, Thailand
Office
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 48 246 m²
Number of floors 22
Office building for sale, the whole building, 22 floors high, next to New Petchburi Road, Ba…
€52,16M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir