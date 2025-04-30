Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

23 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Experience a distinctive vacation at this resort-style condominium in the heart of Bang Tao,…
$151,567
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Investment opportunity on Bang Tao Beach! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! I…
$189,242
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Serene Condominium - Your Perfect Retreat in Talang, Phuket! ? ? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroo…
$165,489
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embark on a journey of luxury living at an exquisite modern condominium in Phuket, ideally s…
$139,492
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Designer apartments in the prestigious BELLEVUE LAGOON complex, located in the Thalang area.…
$143,180
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroom ? Furniture Package ?‍? Fully Equipped Kitchen ?‍♂️ On-Site Com…
$231,719
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the epitome of contemporary living at Botanica Hythe Condominium, nestled in the he…
$300,346
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 6/7
The most anticipated start of sales on the island of Phuket in 2024! Introducing the project…
$116,630
Studio apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham is a contemporary luxury condominium. The complex is fully furni…
$130,122
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
Beautiful Studio in Layan, Thailand ? ? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroom ?‍♂️ Large Swimming Pool…
$174,776
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 7
Indulge in the epitome of sophistication and luxury at this architectural masterpiece that t…
$103,325
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover Tranquil Luxury in the Heart of Phuket's Beauty Nestled on a gentle slope with b…
$137,514
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
?✨ Discover Luxury Living in the Tranquil Layan District! ✨? Indulge in the panoramic bea…
$139,715
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury living at this beachfront haven just 100 meters fr…
$180,701
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Luxury Studio Apartment Near Bang Tao Beach! Discover the epitome of luxury living in t…
$119,444
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in the allure of a deluxe studio in a ready-to-move-in residential complex just a sh…
$104,851
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the essence of unparalleled comfort with this stylish studio nestled wit…
$116,890
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the prestigious Bang Tao district of Phuket, Thailand, this exceptional 1-bedroom…
$398,689
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Indulge in the atmosphere of luxury and comfort with this stylish studio in an upcoming resi…
$119,019
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
An attractive investment property! Profitability from 7%!Perfectly suited for both permanent…
$216,551
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of modern living and tropical serenity in Phuket. Comprising…
$154,832
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Indulge in the pinnacle of sophistication and celestial elegance at this architectural maste…
$97,514
Studio apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
Comfortable hotel room with guaranteed annual accommodation in the new 5-star hotel Sole Mio…
$145,045
Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

