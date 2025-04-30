Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Garage

Studios with garage for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Experience a distinctive vacation at this resort-style condominium in the heart of Bang Tao,…
$151,567
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury living at this beachfront haven just 100 meters fr…
$180,701
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/8
Experience eco-friendly luxury living at this exceptional condominium in the heart of the Su…
$115,018
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in the allure of a deluxe studio in a ready-to-move-in residential complex just a sh…
$104,851
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the essence of unparalleled comfort with this stylish studio nestled wit…
$116,890
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the prestigious Bang Tao district of Phuket, Thailand, this exceptional 1-bedroom…
$398,689
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Indulge in the atmosphere of luxury and comfort with this stylish studio in an upcoming resi…
$119,019
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Indulge in the pinnacle of sophistication and celestial elegance at this architectural maste…
$97,514
Leave a request

Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go