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Studio apartments for monthly rent in Bang Sare, Thailand

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Studio apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
Studio apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/8
The Breeze Beachside is an apartment 30 meters from the sea in the green area of Bang Sare!W…
$467
per month
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DDA Real Estate
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