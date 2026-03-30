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Houses for sale in Bang Phra Subdistrict, Thailand

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Bang Phra Subdistrict, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Phra Subdistrict, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom Luxury House for Sale in Si Racha Discover refined living in this beautifully desi…
$235,064
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Bang Phra Subdistrict, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Phra Subdistrict, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury Pool Villa 4 Bedroom for Sale in Si Racha Experience elevated living in this exclusiv…
$557,463
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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Properties features in Bang Phra Subdistrict, Thailand

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