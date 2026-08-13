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Warehouses for sale in Zhukovsky, Russia

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Warehouse 11 000 m² in Zhukovsky, Russia
Warehouse 11 000 m²
Zhukovsky, Russia
Area 11 000 m²
Floor 1
A property complex consisting of 20 real estate objects located on two adjacent land plots i…
$8,44M
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