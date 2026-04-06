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Warehouses for sale in Zelenograd, Russia

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Warehouse 78 100 m² in Zelenograd, Russia
Warehouse 78 100 m²
Zelenograd, Russia
Area 78 100 m²
Floor 1
The total land area is 13.4 hectares (7 plots). The area of buildings in the property is 78,…
$49,75M
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