Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Vorotynsky District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vorotynsky District, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Semyany, Russia
House
Semyany, Russia
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
A strong house is sold with a good, treated area in a large village. Gas is nearby, the stor…
$7,229
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vorotynsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes