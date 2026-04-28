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Warehouses for sale in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 4 130 m² in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 4 130 m²
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 4 130 m²
Floor 1
Modern warm warehouse of class "A" is offered for rent Total area: 4370 m2. Advantages of …
$75,149
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Warehouse 8 600 m² in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 8 600 m²
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 8 600 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 8600 m2, incl…
$156,484
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