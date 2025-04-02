Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
A one -room apartment with furniture and household appliances, in excellent condition, with …
$38,192
Leave a request
Apartment in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Apartment
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/4
Apostability! The house is rented out. The act of reception and keys immediately after the p…
$35,541
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is clean, cozy in a quiet area, sold with partial furniture and refrigerator. …
$36,746
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes