Residential properties for sale in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 room apartment in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
A one -room apartment with furniture and household appliances, in excellent condition, with …
$38,192
Apartment in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Apartment
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/4
Apostability! The house is rented out. The act of reception and keys immediately after the p…
$35,541
House in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
The school with a house in a quiet cozy village of Zkmolovo is sold. A great place for both …
$42,770
1 room apartment in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is clean, cozy in a quiet area, sold with partial furniture and refrigerator. …
$36,746
