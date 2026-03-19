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Studio apartments for Short-term Rent in Svetlogorsk, Russia

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/52
Studio with panoramic sea views • Area 46 m2 • Sleeping places 3Pavlov Design Studio “Clouds…
$146
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
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