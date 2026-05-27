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Residential properties for sale in Smolensk Oblast, Russia

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Apartment in Yaroslavl, Russia
Apartment
Yaroslavl, Russia
Area 52 m²
ECO-Business Class “Russian Sloboda” is the first happy city in Yaroslavl! Welcome to the s…
$132,237
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Apartment in Yaroslavl, Russia
Apartment
Yaroslavl, Russia
Area 38 m²
ECO-Business Class “Russian Sloboda” is the first happy city in Yaroslavl! Welcome to the s…
$99,724
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Apartment in Krasnogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Area 46 m²
Object number: 1001. For sale a cozy one-room apartment of 45.9 sq.m., on the 8th floor of a…
$190,345
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Apartment in Yaroslavl, Russia
Apartment
Yaroslavl, Russia
Area 38 m²
ECO-Business Class “Russian Sloboda” is the first happy city in Yaroslavl! Welcome to the s…
$99,724
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Apartment in Yaroslavl, Russia
Apartment
Yaroslavl, Russia
Area 43 m²
ECO-Business Class “Russian Sloboda” is the first happy city in Yaroslavl! Welcome to the s…
$109,085
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Apartment in Yaroslavl, Russia
Apartment
Yaroslavl, Russia
Area 38 m²
ECO-Business Class “Russian Sloboda” is the first happy city in Yaroslavl! Welcome to the s…
$99,979
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/44
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The hull is down! Direct sale from the developer! Premium…
$489,530
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Apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
Apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 40 m²
For sale one-bedroom apartment with autonomous heating in the popular area of Kaliningrad, w…
$99,372
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Apartment in Yaroslavl, Russia
Apartment
Yaroslavl, Russia
Area 99 m²
ECO-Business Class “Russian Sloboda” is the first happy city in Yaroslavl! Welcome to the s…
$241,746
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Apartment in Yaroslavl, Russia
Apartment
Yaroslavl, Russia
Area 52 m²
ECO-Business Class “Russian Sloboda” is the first happy city in Yaroslavl! Welcome to the s…
$127,599
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1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/12
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$147,137
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Apartment in Yaroslavl, Russia
Apartment
Yaroslavl, Russia
Area 25 m²
ECO-Business Class “Russian Sloboda” is the first happy city in Yaroslavl! Welcome to the s…
$72,590
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