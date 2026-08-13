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Cottages for sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

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Krasnoyarsk Krai
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87 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Irkutsk, Russia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Irkutsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 3 houses, 3 land plots, formed into a single plot of 35 acres, without fences, i…
$603,131
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 350 m²
Beautiful view of the sea from panoramic windows. The house in a modern cottage village Vidn…
$749,967
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 193 m²
An excellent house in the Lazarevsky district of Sochi is offered for purchase. House with a…
$250,374
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 107 m²
The premium complex MODERNVILLAS is located in the Adler district, on Mira street.7 minutes …
$389,983
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 126 m²
I suggest you consider for the purchase of duplex. You can buy a completely home, 300 m. sq.…
$110,165
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 185 m²
KP "Atmosphere Village" - luxury suburban real estate for many generations of your family A…
$298,987
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 205 m²
To your attention a great offer - a capital house! Located within the city. House area 250 s…
$370,553
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 175 m²
I offer a semi-detached house. New, renovated, furnished, equipped, everything was done with…
$429,981
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 230 m²
High Tech Country Residence! Closed cottage village "Trio House" located in the village. Ea…
$400,598
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 167 m²
House in a cottage village for a friendly family. Construction is in its final stages. There…
$169,993
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 360 m²
$699,970
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 373 m²
Great offer! Three-storey house with an area of 373 sq.m on 6 acres of land. The large area …
$180,269
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 112 m²
House in the Cottage Village, located in a quiet and picturesque corner of Adlersky district…
$225,336
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 92 m²
The price is a gift! View house with stunning panoramas of the sea. Vidny Brook in Khosta i…
$199,991
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 457 m²
Town house in a closed cottage village! Security, landscaped territory. The house has design…
$1,27M
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 260 m²
Home for lovers of country life in the city. The location is excellent, all the most necessa…
$699,970
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 140 m²
Good offer for a country house within the Dagomys area. The house is in with. Sergey field o…
$260,389
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 198 m²
DARK CERTIFICATE! We share your ideas about a comfortable life and embody them both at the…
$360,538
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 200 m²
In a cozy green corner, near the Macestinsky Forest Park, one of 3 houses on adjacent sites …
$280,419
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 106 m²
On sale a cozy cottage in a closed village, with sea views. Finished, connected communicatio…
$179,992
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 138 m²
ul. Timiryazeva-VysokogornayaClass COMFORT++ housesThe amount in the contract is full.Instal…
$324,986
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 139 m²
$319,986
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 288 m²
A luxurious chalet-style house in Krasnaya Polyana. Completely renovated for comfortable liv…
$1,80M
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 219 m²
Pay attention to urgent sale from the owner, 8 km from the sea!Two-storey house with a swimm…
$274,988
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 81 m²
Cottage Village "Monteville Village" is a gated business-class cottage village with exclusiv…
$139,994
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 183 m²
The house in the central district on the street. High mountain.The location is excellent for…
$329,986
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 116 m²
For sale is a cozy cottage in a gated community, with a sea view. Finished, connected to uti…
$189,992
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 112 m²
Location: SDT "Rodnichok", s. Upper Yurt, Khostinsky district, Sochi city district, Krasnoda…
$184,992
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 180 m²
I offer a high-tech cottage with panoramic views of the forest. Facade decoration made of ex…
$180,269
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Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 300 m²
House in the cottage village SayatVillage.A gated community of cottages with a view.Located …
$449,980
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