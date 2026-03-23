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Warehouses for sale in Shcherbinka, Russia

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Warehouse 2 600 m² in Shcherbinka, Russia
Warehouse 2 600 m²
Shcherbinka, Russia
Area 2 600 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class B+. d Moscow, Shcherbinka, Simferopol highway, 12, 1 floo…
$38,027
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