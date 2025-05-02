Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. town district of Sochi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in town district of Sochi, Russia

Sochi
14
17 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Эксклюзивный дизайнерский проект в стиле HI-TECH – уникальная вилла общей площадью 250 кв.м.…
$1,21M
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
House 220 m ² Pure documents.   3 phases, 15kv Central water Back: 2 studios for deliver…
$311,360
1 room apartment in Dagomys, Russia
1 room apartment
Dagomys, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 16/20
Apartment for sale in Sochi!Cozy apartment 32m2 with renovationPerfect for both comfortable …
$134,938
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sochi, st. Starry260 m sq 5 hectare w/upoollandscape-designCommunications: light, water, gas…
$1,20M
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/10
I sell the apartment LCD Bocharov stream. In the very center of Sochi by the sea I sell one…
$164,430
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Marine Garden Sochi Hotels & SPA 5* - a hotel complex with a unique architecture, an impress…
$157,615
3 bedroom house in Chereshnya, Russia
3 bedroom house
Chereshnya, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Three cottages in modern classical style, located in an ecologically clean Adler districtHou…
$368,013
1 bedroom apartment in Oryol-Izumrud, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Oryol-Izumrud, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
Studio apartment of 30 m2 in the new residential complex "Azur Valley"-2. Black finish, high…
$58,058
2 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
apartments « Apartments of the LCD actor Galaxi » are in Sochi. These apartments are located…
$644,960
1 room apartment in Dagomys, Russia
1 room apartment
Dagomys, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 13/20
Apartment for sale in Sochi!Cozy apartment 30m2 with renovation, furniture and appliances!Pe…
$141,072
Villa 4 bedrooms in town district of Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
town district of Sochi, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Olympic lights are luxurious and thought-out villas, where the architects focused on technol…
$3,60M
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/17
In the LCD of the business class, it is submitted, according to FZ-2214, they are required 1…
$122,472
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
??? *House with repair and pool* Razdolny. House 100 m2. Earth 2.18 hundred. Frame. TU for …
$193,270
1 room apartment in Dagomys, Russia
1 room apartment
Dagomys, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/20
Comfortable, strong bright apartment for rent or permanent residence by a family of 2-3 peop…
$165,758
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with. Upper Uct. Square- 150 sq.m room-4 Plot-6 hundred. floor…
$295,589
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/7
Apartment for sale in Sochi!Cozy apartment 46 m2 with renovation, furniture and appliances!P…
$202,407
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 16/17
I sell LCD Bosphorus   35 m kV with the repair and equipment   Near the school and eve…
$108,072
