Apartments for sale in town district of Sochi, Russia

1 room apartment in Dagomys, Russia
1 room apartment
Dagomys, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 16/20
Apartment for sale in Sochi!Cozy apartment 32m2 with renovationPerfect for both comfortable …
$134,938
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/10
I sell the apartment LCD Bocharov stream. In the very center of Sochi by the sea I sell one…
$164,430
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Marine Garden Sochi Hotels & SPA 5* - a hotel complex with a unique architecture, an impress…
$157,615
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oryol-Izumrud, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Oryol-Izumrud, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
Studio apartment of 30 m2 in the new residential complex "Azur Valley"-2. Black finish, high…
$58,058
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
apartments « Apartments of the LCD actor Galaxi » are in Sochi. These apartments are located…
$644,960
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Dagomys, Russia
1 room apartment
Dagomys, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 13/20
Apartment for sale in Sochi!Cozy apartment 30m2 with renovation, furniture and appliances!Pe…
$141,072
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/17
In the LCD of the business class, it is submitted, according to FZ-2214, they are required 1…
$122,472
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Dagomys, Russia
1 room apartment
Dagomys, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/20
Comfortable, strong bright apartment for rent or permanent residence by a family of 2-3 peop…
$165,758
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/7
Apartment for sale in Sochi!Cozy apartment 46 m2 with renovation, furniture and appliances!P…
$202,407
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 16/17
I sell LCD Bosphorus   35 m kV with the repair and equipment   Near the school and eve…
$108,072
Leave a request

