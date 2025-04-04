Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

apartments
4
6 properties total found
2 room house in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Leningrad region, Gatchina district, Nadezhda village, Pedlino massif For sale is a summer 2…
$35,695
2 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment at the address: Gatchina district, p. Pudost, Zayonchkovsky str., 9. I will…
$44,976
2 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
2-room apartment at the address: Gatchina district, p. Pudost, Zayonchkovsky str., 9. I will…
$33,315
2 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
I'll sell you a two-bedroom apartment. Pool, Zayonchkovsky St., 8. Panel, 5th floor of a 5-s…
$39,265
3 room house in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
In the village of Muta-Kulya, Gatchina district for sale residential building with an area …
$41,644
3 room apartment in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
Move in and live! I will sell a three-room apartment with excellent eurorenovation in Tervol…
$55,328
Properties features in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
