Apartments for sale in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
$56,022
2 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
$39,758
2 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
$45,541
2 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
$33,734
2 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
$45,782
Properties features in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
