Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe
  4. Land

Lands for sale in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Luzhki, Russia
Plot of land
Luzhki, Russia
The object code in the agency database: 342-202, Kaluga highway, 29 km from the Moscow Ring …
$632,634
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes