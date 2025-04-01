Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia

7 properties total found
7 room house in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency’s database: 136-115, Kaluga highway, 29 km from the Moscow Rin…
$597,887
5 room house in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
The object code in the agency database: 732-703, Kaluga highway, 29 km from the MKAD, Palesk…
$419,360
5 room house in Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
5 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the Agency database: 334-222, Kaluga highway, 29 km from the Moscow Ring …
$383,414
House in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
House
poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency’s database: 511-942, Kaluga highway, 29 km from the Moscow Rin…
$238,436
5 room house in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
The object code in the agency’s database: 732-701, Kaluga highway, 29 km from the MKAD, Pale…
$263,597
6 room house in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 390-902, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Deshino (S…
$263,597
6 room house in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 187 m²
The object code in the agency database: 732-702, Kaluga highway, 29 km from the Moscow Ring …
$275,579
