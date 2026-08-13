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Warehouses for sale in Oktyabrskiy, Russia

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Warehouse 1 594 m² in Mihnevo, Russia
Warehouse 1 594 m²
Mihnevo, Russia
Area 1 594 m²
Floor -1
Two lifts in the zone of the high-rise storage warehouse (1.5 tons) and the loading and unlo…
$16,019
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