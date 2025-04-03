Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. okrug Kolomyagi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in okrug Kolomyagi, Russia

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in okrug Kolomyagi, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Kolomyagi, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/10
For sale a functional three-bedroom apartment with a total area of 68.1 square meters, locat…
$135,313
Leave a request
5 room apartment in okrug Kolomyagi, Russia
5 room apartment
okrug Kolomyagi, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 9/9
Apartment for sale 164 sq m: 2 bathrooms, 4 bedrooms, 24 meter living room. 2 dressing rooms…
$391,695
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in okrug Kolomyagi, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes