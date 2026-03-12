Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

warehouses
10
10 properties total found
Warehouse 20 000 m² in Malye Vazemy, Russia
Warehouse 20 000 m²
Malye Vazemy, Russia
Area 20 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class C warehouse. Moscow region, d Odintsovo, Small Vyazemy village, 1, 1 f…
$298,178
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 288 m² in Cascy, Russia
Warehouse 7 288 m²
Cascy, Russia
Area 7 288 m²
Floor 1
Total area of the complex: 7,288 m2 7 warehouse buildings with a total area of 6026 m2 admin…
$5,11M
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 288 m² in Cascy, Russia
Warehouse 7 288 m²
Cascy, Russia
Area 7 288 m²
Floor 1
Total area of the complex: 7,288 m2 7 warehouse buildings with a total area of 6026 m2 admin…
$69,850
Leave a request
Warehouse 15 153 m² in Malye Vazemy, Russia
Warehouse 15 153 m²
Malye Vazemy, Russia
Area 15 153 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class C warehouse. Moscow region, d Odintsovo, Small Vyazemy village, 1, 1 f…
$225,914
Leave a request
Warehouse 8 208 m² in Malye Vazemy, Russia
Warehouse 8 208 m²
Malye Vazemy, Russia
Area 8 208 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class C warehouse. Moscow region, d Odintsovo, Small Vyazemy village, 1, 1 f…
$122,372
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: w12097 Class "B" warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow Region, Odintsovo…
$38,337
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 700 m² in Kubinka, Russia
Warehouse 3 700 m²
Kubinka, Russia
Area 3 700 m²
Floor 1
ID: w8406 We offer for sale a class B property complex, area 3400 sq.m., 42 km from MKAD. Fl…
$3,45M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: w11530 An unheated hangar of 1500 m2 is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Odint…
$13,418
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 575 m² in Bolshiye Vyazyomy, Russia
Warehouse 1 575 m²
Bolshiye Vyazyomy, Russia
Area 1 575 m²
Floor 1
A property complex consisting of real estate and land plot for storage is offered for rent. …
$10,066
Leave a request
Warehouse 11 400 m² in Golitsyno, Russia
Warehouse 11 400 m²
Golitsyno, Russia
Area 11 400 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered a heated warm warehouse class B+. Moscow region, d Odintsovo, g Golitsyn…
$16,88M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go