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Houses for sale in North Caucasian Federal District, Russia

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Levokumsky District, Russia
4 bedroom house
Levokumsky District, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
A charming seaside holiday home of three apartments for sale in the beautiful tourist villag…
$811,880
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Verkhnyaya Balkariya, Russia
3 bedroom house
Verkhnyaya Balkariya, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
First line housee in Silo, Krk island (peninsula)! The residential area of this rustic-char…
$1,51M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in North Caucasian Federal District, Russia

with Sea view
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