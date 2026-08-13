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Rent houses in Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia for long term

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Modern 3-Bedroom Family House for Long-Term Rent near Peterhof & SPb in Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Modern 3-Bedroom Family House for Long-Term Rent near Peterhof & SPb
Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
First-time rental: Stunning 3-bedroom house with an open-plan kitchen and living area. * …
$1,700
per month
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