ElyBay

Russia, Svetlogorskij gorodskoj okrug
;
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
1 month
Languages
Русский
Website
elybay.ru
About the developer

ElyBay is a unique premium-class apartment complex located on the very first line of the Baltic coast. It’s not just seaside living — it’s a lifestyle.

Modern architecture, panoramic windows, well-thought-out layouts, and stunning views create an atmosphere of comfort and inspiration.
Within the gated, secure community, you’ll find everything for a comfortable life and perfect relaxation: restaurants, cafés, a fitness center, children’s and sports playgrounds, walking areas, and a private management company that takes care of all service needs.

ElyBay offers:

  • A sea view from every apartment

  • Resort-level developed infrastructure

  • A reliable developer and in-house management company

  • High investment potential

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:36
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Kaliningrad)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
