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Houses with garage for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

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Saburovo
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1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Zhukovka, Russia
7 bedroom house
Zhukovka, Russia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
CP "Academic Beetle"9 km from Moscow on Rublevo-Uspenskoe highwayHouse in English style on a…
$3,85M
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Property types in Moscow Oblast

cottages
mansions

Properties features in Moscow Oblast, Russia

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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