Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kuzhutskiy selsovet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 60 000 m²
Number of floors 1
On the territory there is a house-bath of logs and bars with heating, a roof is a soft roof.…
$120,478
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 600 m²
The land near the river and artificial ponds is suitable for cottage buildings or for a recr…
$120,478
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lapshiha, Russia
Plot of land
Lapshiha, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
$3,614
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes