  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kstovsky District
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
A full -fledged three -story Townhouse with repair and furniture. G-shaped plot of land, pan…
$254,194
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
$124,621
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
$181,366
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a townhouse in Afonino on East Street extreme compartment in a row of 8 pieces.Storey…
$108,892
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storey townhouses for sale at the construction stage.Townhouses are located in the very pr…
$134,289
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
$119,782
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale Townhaus in KP Baden -Baden with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and base. Your land p…
$127,799
Townhouse in Kstovsky District, Russia
Townhouse
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a townhouse 3-room in KP Frolovskoye (without finishing). The total area taking into …
$96,836
Townhouse in Kstovsky District, Russia
Townhouse
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious apartment in elite Townhouse is sold! We offer you a unique opportunity to becom…
$363,134
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale Townhaus in KP Baden -Baden with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and base. Your land p…
$158,060
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
$145,190
