Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kstovsky District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

Villa Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready brick houses of 144 sq.m. in the LCD of his Emerald. Planning solutions are thought ou…
$136,522
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a house in a clean area with a good transport interchange, three …
$104,099
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear buyers, We present a unique possibility of acquiring a land plot with a finished found…
$84,731
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two -story house is sold in the city of Kstovo Nizhny Novgorod region! House descrip…
$236,037
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early reservation) of a brick house 100 m2 (modern class) on the street. River in the …
$73,837
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early reservation) of a wooden frame house 70 m2 (modern classic) on the street. Sovet…
$66,575
Leave a request
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a new two -storey building of 138 m2 of class Comfort with an open terrace in IZHS ne…
$96,715
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (for early reservation) of a frame wooden house 120 m2 (modern class) on the street. So…
$77,469
Leave a request
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear buyers, It is proposed to purchase a new house in the picturesque village of the Bezvo…
$91,434
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (for early reservation) of a brick house 120 m2 (in the Haytek style) on the street. Ri…
$81,100
Leave a request
Villa in Bolsaa Elna, Russia
Villa
Bolsaa Elna, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early booking (frame of timber) house 140 m2 (modern classic) on the street. New 43b i…
$130,728
Leave a request
Villa in Bolsaa Elna, Russia
Villa
Bolsaa Elna, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early booking) house 120 m2 (brick in high-tech style) on the street. New 46b in B. El…
$119,834
Leave a request
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Dear buyers, A new two -story house in the picturesque village of the Bezvodnoye Kstovsky d…
$97,529
Leave a request
Villa in Afonino, Russia
Villa
Afonino, Russia
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale an elite designer property in the style of a chalet. Luxury cottage with an area of…
$422,260
Leave a request
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale an exclusive country complex on the banks of the Kudma River! 25 acres in the protec…
$942,603
Leave a request

Properties features in Kstovsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go