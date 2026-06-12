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Warehouses for sale in Krasnoarmeysk, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 12 309 m² in Krasnoarmeysk, Russia
Warehouse 12 309 m²
Krasnoarmeysk, Russia
Area 12 309 m²
Floor 1
Historical brick building with centuries-old industrial architecture, extensive courtyard an…
$6,67M
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Warehouse 12 309 m² in Krasnoarmeysk, Russia
Warehouse 12 309 m²
Krasnoarmeysk, Russia
Area 12 309 m²
Floor 1
Historical brick building with centuries-old industrial architecture, extensive courtyard an…
$62,521
Leave a request
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