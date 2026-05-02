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Warehouses for sale in Kotelniki, Russia

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Warehouse 14 710 m² in Kotelniki, Russia
Warehouse 14 710 m²
Kotelniki, Russia
Area 14 710 m²
Floor 1
F-A: Class A warehouse area is offered for rent. Location: MO, Kotelniki, 4 km from Moscow o…
$316,183
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