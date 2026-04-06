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Warehouses for sale in Korolyov, Russia

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Warehouse 2 342 m² in Korolyov, Russia
Warehouse 2 342 m²
Korolyov, Russia
Area 2 342 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Korolev, Akademik Lego…
$31,837
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