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Сommercial property in Kemerovo Oblast–Kuzbass, Russia

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 660 m² in Yurga, Russia
UP UP
Commercial property 1 660 m²
Yurga, Russia
Area 1 660 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial real estate is offered for sale, on the ground floor at the moment and for a long…
$8,64M
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