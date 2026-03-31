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Studio apartments for Short-term Rent in Kaliningrad, Russia

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5 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kaliningrad, Russia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
Comfortable studio "Riviera" with an area of 32 m2.Accommodation for up to 3 guests. We offe…
$57
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Svetlogorsk, Russia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/52
Studio with panoramic sea views • Area 46 m2 • Sleeping places 3Pavlov Design Studio “Clouds…
$139
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kaliningrad, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/8
Spacious studio of 23 m2 in Kaliningrad!Our studio is the perfect place for your comfortable…
$46
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kaliningrad, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/8
Elegant and functional studio "Yantar A" with an area of ​​21 m2 with a sofa. Accommodation …
$49
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kaliningrad, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/8
Studio • Area 23 m2 • Bedrooms 2Stylish studio Pavlov "Okhra" with a new design repair, a lo…
$46
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
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