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Warehouses for sale in Dzerzhinsky, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 8 600 m² in Dzerzhinsky, Russia
Warehouse 8 600 m²
Dzerzhinsky, Russia
Area 8 600 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse complex of class "B" is located 500 meters from the Moscow Ring Road at Dzerzhinsk…
$120,625
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Warehouse 10 900 m² in Dzerzhinsky, Russia
Warehouse 10 900 m²
Dzerzhinsky, Russia
Area 10 900 m²
Floor 1
Load 6 tons/m2. Column grid 6-12-24. 2 cargo-passenger elevators (GP 2 t.) 20 gates (9 strai…
$180,087
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