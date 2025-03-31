Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Dubravskiy selsovet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Dubravskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Dubravskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Dubravskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 600 m²
For sale   plot of land .                                      Purpose of private household…
$2,143
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes