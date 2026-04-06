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Warehouses for sale in Dolgoprudny, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 2 640 m² in Dolgoprudny, Russia
Warehouse 2 640 m²
Dolgoprudny, Russia
Area 2 640 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Dolgoprudny, Likhachevsky passage, d 10a…
$57,465
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Dolgoprudny, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Dolgoprudny, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warehouse of class "A", located on the territory of the office and warehouse comp…
$26,120
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