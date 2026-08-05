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Apartments for sale in Dolgoprudny, Russia

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Dolgoprudny, Russia
Apartment
Dolgoprudny, Russia
Area 51 m²
Object number: 1059. Cozy 2-room apartment for sale in a quiet and environmentally friendly …
$169,913
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Apartment in Dolgoprudny, Russia
Apartment
Dolgoprudny, Russia
Area 51 m²
Object number: 1059. Cozy 2-room apartment for sale in a quiet and environmentally friendly …
$169,913
Leave a request
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