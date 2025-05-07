Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Saburovo
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Saburovo, Russia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 16 …
$448,531
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 28 …
$578,346
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 35 …
$582,420
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 18 …
$491,123
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 87 …
$573,800
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 85 …
$576,910
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 89 …
$675,711
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 54 …
$535,211
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 84 …
$576,910
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 40 …
$674,880
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 30 …
$577,946
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 15 …
$598,366
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 96 …
$442,189
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 97 …
$399,228
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 7 i…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 17 …
$572,681
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 95 …
$570,248
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 81 …
$481,281
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 51 …
$600,003
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Sold cottage numbe…
$594,889
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 82 …
$577,404
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 98 …
$476,351
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 100…
$561,485
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Sold cottage numbe…
$673,256
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 99 …
$422,078
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go