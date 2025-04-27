Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

16 properties total found
Investment 186 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 186 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell the premises on the 1st floor with a separate entrance on the lively street of t…
$303,982
Investment 785 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 785 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 785 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a ready-made business, 100% share in the authorized capital of LLC "Mart". Asset - p…
$995,048
Investment 112 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 112 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale premises in the city center, in the area of ​​the Etazhi shopping center. Excellent…
$279,663
Investment 1 500 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 1 500 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
The building is separate, the hotel, 3 floors, with repair, a complete hotel business, on th…
$766,035
Investment 134 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 134 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale premises in the city center, in the area of ​​the Etazhi shopping center. Excellent…
$364,778
Investment 278 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 278 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises are sold 277, 8 sq.m. In the residential complex "Atlant City". High cei…
$687,054
Investment 46 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 46 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Excellent retail space with a stable federal tenant is for sale. Red line. Separate entrance…
$106,394
Investment 80 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 80 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
Selling non -residential commercial room - basement, 80 square meters. m. House on the Red L…
$71,740
Investment 43 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 43 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Ready-made business for sale: Men's clothing store "Truvor". Bargaining. We consider all off…
$303,982
Investment 950 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 950 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell a separate building in the Sormov district, 3 floors, kitchen, all communication…
$486,371
Investment 312 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 312 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for sale 311, 9 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.…
$771,390
Investment 66 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 66 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 4 rental studios for the price of one apartment, a lacquer near Pl. Lyadov, Lobache…
$159,773
Investment 261 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 261 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale premises in the city center, in the area of ​​the Etazhi shopping center. Excellent…
$620,123
Investment 57 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 57 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
Excellent retail space with a stable tenant is for sale. The space has a separate entrance f…
$120,985
Investment 140 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 140 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
I sell non-residential basement with an area of 140 meters, in which tenants are currently l…
$91,195
Investment 1 339 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 1 339 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 1 339 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for sale 1338, 6 sq.m. in LCD Atlant City.180,000 rub./sq.m. + VAT.High …
$3,31M
