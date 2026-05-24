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Warehouses for sale in Bronnitsy, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 7 800 m² in Bronnitsy, Russia
Warehouse 7 800 m²
Bronnitsy, Russia
Area 7 800 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class B warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 7800 m2, incl…
$132,367
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Warehouse 7 800 m² in Bronnitsy, Russia
Warehouse 7 800 m²
Bronnitsy, Russia
Area 7 800 m²
Floor 1
We offer a storage area of 7800 m2. There are office spaces - 864 m2. The height of the ceil…
$132,367
Leave a request
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