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Apartments for Short-term Rent in Baltiysk, Russia

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/3
Pavlov Apartments "Color Dreams" is a designer Eurotwo in Baltiysk, just 100 meters from the…
$44
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
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