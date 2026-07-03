Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Arsanzelmenskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Arsanzelmenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Arsanzelmenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Arsanzelmenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 8/16
$184,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Arsanzelmenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go