  2. Таиланд
  3. Чонг Тале
  4. Отель The Trees Residence by Anocha

Отель The Trees Residence by Anocha

Choeng Thale, Таиланд
$124,336
$3,335/м²
* Цена указана для справки
по курсу на 16.04.2025
ID: 32880
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 17.11.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Таиланд
  • Область / штат
    Пхукет
  • Район
    Тхаланг
  • Город
    Чонг Тале
  • Город
    Choeng Thale

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Премиум-класс
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2026

Элементы интерьера

Особенности системы безопасности:

  • Охрана

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Особенности экстерьера:

  • Бассейн
  • Тренажерный зал
  • Огороженная территория
  • Лифт

Дополнительно

  • Управляющая компания
  • Онлайн-показ

О комплексе

About the Complex

Welcome to The Trees Residence by Anocha, a modern tropical development located in the exclusive Bangtao area of Phuket — one of the island’s most sought-after destinations for luxury living and high-yield property investment. This is more than a residence; it’s a peaceful retreat and a smart hotel-investment opportunity combined into one.

🌴 Why Choose The Trees Residence by Anocha?

✔️ Prime Bangtao Location – Just minutes from Bangtao Beach, Laguna Phuket, Boat Avenue, and Porto de Phuket. Surrounded by high-end resorts, dining, shopping, and a thriving expat community.

✔️ Modern Tropical Design – Thoughtfully planned 1–2 bedroom units featuring contemporary layouts, warm natural tones, and functional spaces inspired by resort living.

✔️ Hotel Ownership Investment Model – Enjoy professional hotel management, strong rental demand, high occupancy potential, and passive income — with personal stay rights.

✔️ Resort-Style Facilities – A wide range of facilities including a swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, co-working space, kids’ club, outdoor theatre, landscaped gardens, and more.

✔️ Lifestyle & Comfort – Ideal whether you're seeking a holiday home, a long-term stay, or a property that generates income while offering you the flexibility of use.

🌅 Imagine

Waking up surrounded by tropical greenery, spending your mornings on Bangtao’s beautiful beach, exploring the island’s world-class dining and leisure attractions, and returning to the comfort of a stylishly designed residence.

📍 Location Highlights

5 minutes to Bangtao Beach
7 minutes to Porto de Phuket & Boat Avenue
10 minutes to Laguna Phuket
25 minutes to Phuket International Airport

💼 Who Is This For?

  • Investors seeking high, stable returns from Phuket’s booming hotel and tourism market

  • Buyers looking for a serene vacation home in a premium and fast-growing area

  • Lifestyle seekers who want resort-style living with modern conveniences in one of Phuket’s best locations

Местонахождение на карте

Choeng Thale, Таиланд

Видеообзор отель The Trees Residence by Anocha

Новости застройщика

15.10.2025
Рынок недвижимости Пхукета: что поменялось и как лучше всего инвестировать
