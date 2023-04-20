Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
36
Denia
3
Xabia Javea
3
47 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath 129 m²
€ 1,407,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 439,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in els Poblets, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 465,000
New residential in Denia of 79 homes, with large terraces, which make the most of the Medite…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 bath 168 m² 6 Floor
€ 329,000
Penthouse for sale in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 6th floor. The tot…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath 137 m² 6 Floor
€ 269,000
Penthouse for sale in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 6th floor. The tot…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath 151 m² 1 Floor
€ 315,000
Wonderful penthouse for sale in Calpe. Its total area is 151 square meters, and its usable a…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 340,000
MAGNIFICENT AVANT-GARDE DESIGN FLAT IN CALPE~ ~ Flat with 3 bedrooms, large terrace, two bat…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath 99 m² 15 Floor
€ 325,000
Great new building of avant-garde design in Calpe Promotion of new construction in Calpe wi…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
4 bath 295 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 395,000
Impressive penthouse with a decent respectable panoramic view! Just a few meters to the pict…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 590,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 bath 244 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 840,000
If you dream of a comfortable life in a new stylish modern house, then we will happily prese…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
5 bath 410 m² Number of floors 2
€ 749,000
Large villa in a great place awaits you! The main living area is located on the middle floor…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath 180 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 525,000
Shoreline apartment! What could be better? Playa-de-la-Fosa and all necessary infrastructure…

