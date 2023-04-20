UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain
Calp
36
Denia
3
Xabia Javea
3
Penthouse
Clear all
47 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
129 m²
€ 1,407,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 439,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 465,000
New residential in Denia of 79 homes, with large terraces, which make the most of the Medite…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 bath
168 m²
6 Floor
€ 329,000
Penthouse for sale in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 6th floor. The tot…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
137 m²
6 Floor
€ 269,000
Penthouse for sale in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 6th floor. The tot…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
1 Floor
€ 315,000
Wonderful penthouse for sale in Calpe. Its total area is 151 square meters, and its usable a…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 340,000
MAGNIFICENT AVANT-GARDE DESIGN FLAT IN CALPE~ ~ Flat with 3 bedrooms, large terrace, two bat…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
129 m²
€ 1,265,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY PENTHOUSES WITH THE SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
€ 689,000
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 269,000
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 329,000
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
129 m²
€ 1,265,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY PENTHOUSES WITH THE SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 329,000
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 340,000
MAGNIFICENT AVANT-GARDE DESIGN FLAT IN CALPE~ ~ Flat with 3 bedrooms, large terrace, two bat…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 269,000
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
€ 689,000
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
129 m²
€ 1,265,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY PENTHOUSES WITH THE SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 329,000
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 340,000
MAGNIFICENT AVANT-GARDE DESIGN FLAT IN CALPE~ ~ Flat with 3 bedrooms, large terrace, two bat…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 269,000
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
€ 689,000
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
15 Floor
€ 325,000
Great new building of avant-garde design in Calpe Promotion of new construction in Calpe wi…
Penthouse
Calp, Spain
€ 1,300,000
1
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
4 bath
295 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 395,000
Impressive penthouse with a decent respectable panoramic view! Just a few meters to the pict…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 590,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 bath
244 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 840,000
If you dream of a comfortable life in a new stylish modern house, then we will happily prese…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
5 bath
410 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 749,000
Large villa in a great place awaits you! The main living area is located on the middle floor…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
180 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 525,000
Shoreline apartment! What could be better? Playa-de-la-Fosa and all necessary infrastructure…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map