49
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Saratov
Residential properties for sale in Saratov, Russia
97 properties total found
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
5/5 Floor
Price on request
1 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
1 Number of rooms
501 m²
10/19 Floor
Price on request
Commercial premises for sale near the Embankment of Cosmonauts, on the street leading to the…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
A separate building is offered for sale. The building is located on a busy central street in…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
Offered to sales rooms. The room is renovated, a safety and fire alarm is installed, air con…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
For sale free spaces in the city center on Sovetskaya Street, 9/30 at the intersection with …
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
We offer for sale a room of 90.4 m2, on pl. them. Ordzhonikidze G.K. 1 with a long-term tena…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
For sale commercial premises for free use in the Frunzensky district on the street. Dzierż…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
We offer for sale land within the city of Saratov, Volzhsky district, by Ust-Kurdum direct…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
4/5 Floor
Price on request
For sale 2 -lane 6 - a room apartment in an elite house on the 2 Chernyshevsky passage. The…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
1/5 Floor
Price on request
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
1 Floor
Price on request
I sell Dach in the area of pos. Shoemyka, SNT "MELIORATOR", Excellent, picturesque place, to…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
1 Floor
Price on request
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
Land for sale with an area of 13 acres in the village. Falcon, on the street. Kursant, Sarat…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
1/2 Floor
Price on request
I offer a cozy room with an area of 16.3sq.m. in a 3-room apartment. The condition is good, …
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
4/5 Floor
Price on request
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
3/10 Floor
Price on request
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
4/12 Floor
Price on request
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
10/10 Floor
Price on request
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
6/9 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the area of the Seine market. Developed infrastructure: near…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
3/10 Floor
Price on request
3 rooms for sale. apartment. The house is located in the city center, near the embankment of…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
7/9 Floor
Price on request
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
9/10 Floor
Price on request
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in Zarya LCD in Zavodsky district at the intersection of street…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
2/21 Floor
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment for sale in the new LCD house "Optimist-2000", in the 1st Dachnaya area.…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
1/23 Floor
Price on request
For sale 2 bedroom apartment. The total area of 63.42 sq.m the area of rooms is 13.32 + 20.3…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
4/5 Floor
Price on request
Apartment for sale. The total area of 37.2 square meters is the area of rooms 16.2 + 7.3 sq.…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
1/5 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3 bedroom apartment. The total area of 44.6 square meters.m the area of the rooms i…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
3/5 Floor
Price on request
For sale 1 c. apartment. in an area near the city center. The apartment is not corner, balco…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
4/4 Floor
Price on request
Room for sale in 5 communal apartment. In the very center of the city on Kirov Avenue, oppos…
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
2/7 Floor
Price on request
For sale a new 2-storey brick house and an attic, 50 km from Saratov, in a picturesque villa…
Search using the map